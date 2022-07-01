Meadow Walker

The late Paul Walker‘s daughter revealed that she had an abortion amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I too battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion,” the model wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “It is a very private and personal experience — the way it should be. I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process — with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today.”