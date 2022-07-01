Milla Jovovich

The Fifth Element actress had an “emergency” abortion in 2017. “I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns.”