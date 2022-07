Nicki Minaj

In a December 2014 interview, the “Starships” rapper revealed that she had an abortion as a teenager. “It was the hardest thing I’d ever gone through,” she told Rolling Stone, adding that she got pregnant while dating her first love, who was an older man. “It’d be contradictory if I said I wasn’t pro-choice. I wasn’t ready. I didn’t have anything to offer a child.”