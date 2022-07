Phoebe Bridgers

After news of the Supreme Court’s plans to overturn Roe leaked in May 2022, the “Sidelines” songstress revealed that she had an abortion nearly one year prior. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she tweeted at the time. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”