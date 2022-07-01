Rita Moreno

The West Side Story star underwent a botched abortion before Roe v. Wade made it legal in 1973. In June 2022, the Oscar winner told Variety that she became pregnant while she was dating the late Marlon Brando. “Marlon found a doctor through some friends,” she said. “He was a real doctor — Marlon paid him $500 — as opposed to something in a back alley.” After the procedure, however, she began to bleed at home. She later discovered the doctor hadn’t actually completed the abortion.

“I had what they told me was a ‘disturbed pregnancy,’” Moreno recalled. “The doctor didn’t do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn’t do it right. I didn’t know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess.”