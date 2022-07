Stevie Nicks

The “Seventeen” singer ended a pregnancy in 1979. “If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” she told The Guardian in October 2020. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs. … I would have had to walk away.”