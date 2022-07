Uma Thurman

The Kill Bill: Volume 1 actress had an abortion in her late teens. “I have no regrets for the path I have traveled,” she wrote in a September 2021 essay for The Washington Post. “I applaud and support women who make a different choice. The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced.”