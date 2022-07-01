Whoopi Goldberg

The Oscar winner wrote about her abortion in the 1991 book The Choices We Made. “I found out I was pregnant when I was 14,” she recalled. “I didn’t get a period. I talked to nobody. I panicked. I sat in hot baths. I drank these strange concoctions girls told me about — something like Johnnie Walker Red with a little bit of Clorox, alcohol, baking soda — which probably saved my stomach — and some sort of cream. You mixed it all up. I got violently ill. At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did.”