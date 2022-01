Chrissy Teigen and Luna at the Zoo

“Took toons away for the weekend while dad’s having his own time with miles! she dreams of being a vet and speaking to zookeepers one day,” the Cravings founder gushed about her daughter via Instagram in January 2022, alongside snaps of Luna meeting animals at the San Diego Zoo. “She really is the easiest little thing to go away with. and we miss you little bear!! coming home with lots of dinosaurs for you!”