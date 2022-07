Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

“Grandma and Grandpa duty…or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus 🤶🎅,” Kate Hudson captioned a December 2018 Instagram photo of her mother and Russell holding daughter Rani.

The Overboard costars are also grandparents to Hudson’s sons Ryder and Bingham, Oliver Hudson’s three kids Wilder, Bodhi and Rio and Wyatt Russell’s baby boy Buddy.