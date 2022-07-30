Susan Sarandon

“I caught [my granddaughter Marlowe], which is so much easier than pushing one out,” the Stepmom actress recalled during a May 2015 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, describing daughter Eva Amurri’s childbirth experience. “I was there for the birth. She had a 36-hour home birth. It was like a National Geographic special of some sort. I was there and then we put [the baby] on her stomach and she crawled to the breast. Did you know that a baby could do that? I didn’t.”

Amurri later welcomed sons Mateo and Major with ex-husband Kyle Martino.