Tiffany Thornton

The pregnant Sonny With a Chance alum told her Instagram followers in February 2021 that she’d been hospitalized with COVID-19, two months after her pregnancy announcement. “My week has consisted of lots of snot filled tissues, vitamin c, d and zinc, Tylenol for body aches, chills and fever, a z pack for extreme congestion, soup that I can’t taste and a vaporizer/humidifier as my only friend in the quarantined guest room I’ve been hanging out in,” the actress wrote. “Not quite the way I wanted to spend my 35th birthday today but hey, I’m definitely feeling better today than the start of the week so I’ll take it. Happy Valentine’s Day my peeps!”