Alyson Hannigan

How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan was inspired to give birth at home after watching the Ricki Lake documentary The Business of Being Born. “I’ve never liked hospitals,” Hannigan, who shares daughters Satyana and Keeva with husband, Alexis Denisof, told Woman’s Day in 2009. “I wanted to be comfortable as possible when I gave birth, and there’s no place I’m more comfortable than my own home. I wanted a comforting and positive environment; in my opinion, hospitals are for sick people.”