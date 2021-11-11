Insecure’s Christina Elmore Reflects on ‘Amazing’ Home Birth Experience

Christina Elmore

In November 2021, the Insecure star told Women’s Health about her “amazing” experience giving birth to baby No. 2 at home with an all-Black care team four years prior. “Both of my midwives were there, and I had a wonderful Black birth photographer, along with my lovely husband, [Ryan Duke], who is white,” she explained to the magazine. “I felt so supported. Labor is hard for everyone, but I knew that I could focus on that and they would be attuned to my needs. … I was looking across a room that resembled me. These women looked like my mom and my aunties. I felt safe.”