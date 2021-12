Elsa Hosk

“Birthing is really confronting yourself, your fears and doubts and coming through the other side,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote via Instagram of her February 2021 home birth. “It’s the worst pain, fear, and darkness I’ve ever experienced in those moments. I felt like an animal. I [had] given up every sense what you’re supposed to look like, what anyone would think of me, what was normal many, many hours ago. I left my ego, my pride.”