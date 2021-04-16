How Hilary Duff Prepared Her Son Luca, 9, for Her Home Birth

Hilary Duff

Before giving birth to her daughter Mae at home in March 2021, the Younger star spoke to her son, Luca, about what to expect. “I’m really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like,” the former Disney Channel star explained the following month in a “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “He knows all about periods, and it’s important to me to normalize that conversation with him for all the women that are gonna be in his life.”