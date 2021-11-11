James and Kimberly Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek shared a photo on June 18, 2018, that included a warning about its “graphic” nature. In the photo, the Dawson’s Creek alum held his newborn daughter Gwendolyn — who was still attached to her umbilical cord. He ticked off the details of the image. “Messy bed, Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets, Old crumpled towel on the floor, Vomit bag (unused), Inflatable birthing tub (also unused), Shirtless Dad, Boy in Spider-Man pajamas, Happy, healthy baby, Happy healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth, Water bottle And . . . placenta in a mixing bowl (I warned you).”