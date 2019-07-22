Lake Bell

The Bless This Mess star’s son, Ozgood, spent 11 days in the NICU following his home birth. “He had the cord wrapped around and he was on my chest,” the actress told Dax Shepard of her son in a July 2019 episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “He was not coming to. Now you’re in really f–ing life and death. Your child is there and the entire room is trying to resuscitate him and they can’t. The paramedics are on their way, he’s still there. This person you don’t know.”

Bell added, “He was hypoxic, he was without oxygen for longer than the four minutes that is associated with being okay. … We were told that he could [have] cerebral palsy or never walk or talk. That was our reality.” She went on to say that Ozgood has been developing well ever since and even hitting milestones early.