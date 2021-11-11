Rachel Platten

The singer was in labor at home for nearly three days, she told her Instagram followers in September 2021 while introducing her second daughter, Sophie. “When I thought I couldn’t take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me ‘we can do this mama, we can do this,’” Platten wrote. “So I kept going one contraction at a time. I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family.”