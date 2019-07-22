Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre

The star and her husband, Jared Pobre, welcomed their second child in June 2018.Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world,” she captioned an Instagram snap of the newborn’s hand. “His spirit melts our hearts. We feel beyond blessed!In June 2015, she also opened up about her medication-free home birth a year after welcoming daughter Ava Grace. “[It was] by far the best decision I could have made,” she said at the time. “I kept saying, like, ‘Ava’s a warrior. I’m a warrior.’ Then when she came out, I feel like we had this bond that we fought together.”