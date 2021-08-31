Moms Celebrities Who Had Babies Back-to-Back By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy of Emily Maynard/Instagram 24 19 / 24 Emily Maynard The Bachelorette had three babies in two and a half years with husband Tyler Johnson. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News