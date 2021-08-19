Moms

Celebrities Who Had Babies Back-to-Back 

By
PREP 90 Day Fiances Loren Brovarnik Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Their 2nd Child
Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik. Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram
23
1 / 23
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik

The 90 Day Fiancé stars welcomed their sons in April 2020 and August 2021, respectively.

Back to top