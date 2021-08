Naomi Watts

The Australian actress and her ex Liev Schreiber had their hands full. Their sons Sasha and Kai are just 16 months apart — born in July 2007 and December 2008 respectively. “I feel like the births of my children were so huge, but I don’t remember either of them well,” she told More in 2011. “I wish I could have it all back but without the pain.”