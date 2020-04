Tori Bates and Bobby Smith

The Bringing Up Bates stars welcomed their son, Kolter, in March 2020, 16 months after his big brother Kade’s birth. The couple announced their second pregnancy before their eldest’s 1st birthday, telling Us exclusively, “It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020.”