Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton

In August 2022, the Disney Channel alum announced she and the music producer welcomed their first child, a son, and she thanked their “angel surrogate” in the sweet Instagram reveal. “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” Bailon wrote. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”