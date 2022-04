Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu

The 90 Day Fiancé alums welcomed their baby boy, Gokhan, via surrogate in April 2022. The little one was born in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, and Campisi entered the country with help from Project Dynamo.

“I didn’t have to go alone,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “They planned the logistics including travel into Ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time.”