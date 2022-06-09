Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg

The Gotham actress and One Tree Hill alum welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in October 2021 — a decision that stemmed heavily from the pressures put on women in the entertainment industry.

“I was terrified of becoming pregnant. I was terrified of putting my life on hold for two-plus years,” the Lovecraft Country star revealed to Today Parents in June 2022. “In my industry, it feels like you’re easily forgotten if you don’t work within the next month of your last job. Things are so quickly paced in what we do. So it’s a compromise that we made together as a couple.”

Chung said that while “people will probably think, ‘Oh, she’s so vain,’” the decision to have a baby via surrogate is actually a lot more complicated than that. “I worked my ass off my entire life to get where I am,” she said. “I don’t want to lose opportunities. I don’t want to be resentful.”