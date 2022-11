Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed their first child seven years later with the help of a gestational carrier. Beckett became a big brother in November 2022. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four,” the Modern Family alum gushed via Instagram at the time, introducing baby Sullivan.