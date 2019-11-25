Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker, welcomed their daughter Blaze via gestational carrier in November 2019. Ahead of the little one’s birth, the Bravo personality explained to Us exclusively: “Because I’m not physically seeing my body change, it’s like [I] don’t keep track of the time the same. Like, I should have had my baby’s room together a long time ago! I’m just judging it by when I see [my surrogate] … and I’m like, ‘Wow, OK. We’re getting there.’ But it took a long time for her to show. So it was like, ‘I got more time than I need!’ And now I’m like, ‘Whoa, we’re in a rush right now.’”