Laura Benanti and Patrick Brown

The Supergirl alum and her husband welcomed their second child, daughter Louisa, via surrogate in July 2022.

“Our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family,” Benanti, who also shares daughter Ella with Brown, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid.”