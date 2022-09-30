Celebrities Who Have Had Complicated Relationships With Their Parents

Demi Lovato

The Disney Channel alum previously addressed her complicated feelings toward late father Patrick Lovato.

“I was very conflicted when he passed because he was abusive,” she said in a video series in 2015. “He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person, and he wanted to have his family. When my mom married my stepdad, he still had this huge heart where he would say, ‘I’m so glad Eddie’s taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do.'”

Following her dad’s death, Demi worked through the issues connected to their strained relationship. “I wrote a gratitude letter to him, thanking him for all the things that I got from him,” the singer wrote in an essay for Vogue in 2020. “It was this beautiful release of all the resentments I had toward him. I realized, for the first time, that I wasn’t going to have daddy issues for the rest of my life.”