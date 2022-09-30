Celebrities Who Have Had Complicated Relationships With Their Parents

Drew Barrymore

“I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn’t look so out there. Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really,” the talk show host, who became an emancipated minor by age 15, wrote via Instagram in 2020. “But his wildness runs through me. His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break! I love him not for who I wanted him to be, but for who he was.”

She continued: “I don’t have a picture of a dad today to show how great everything was. I have a picture to show what it was. And that is my story. And that is perfect in itself. My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humor! And that wildness that I truly do cherish.”

Drew’s father, John Barrymore, died in 2003 at age 72 from cancer.