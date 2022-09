Justin Bieber

In 2015, the “Peaches” singer revealed that his connection with mother Pattie Mallette was “pretty non-existing” following his rise to stardom.

“I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was,” he told Billboard. “We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust … it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

The duo have since worked out their issues.