Celebrities Who Have Had Complicated Relationships With Their Parents

Mariah Carey

In her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer broke down her complicated relationship with mom Patricia.

″I had to stop making myself available to be hurt by [my family]. It has been helpful. I have no doubt it is emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact with my [siblings],” she wrote. “The situation with Pat, on the other hand, is more complicated. I have reserved some room in my heart and life to hold her — but with boundaries. Creating boundaries with the woman who gave birth to me is not easy — it is a work in progress.”