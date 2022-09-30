Celebrities Who Have Had Complicated Relationships With Their Parents

Matthew McConaughey

The actor previously opened up about becoming estranged from his mother, Kay McConaughey, for eight years after she allowed cameras into his family home.

“I was trying to find my own balance with fame and stuff. And I would share things with her — some of those things I would share might show up in the six o’clock news three days later,” Matthew said on Red Table Talk in November 2020 during his first joint interview with his mom. “My boat was built well enough where I didn’t feel like she could sink it. We healed that up in 2004.”

Kay, for her part, explained that she was “enjoying” her son’s fame more than he was.