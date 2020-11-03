Khloe Kardashian

“SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted in May 2020 following rumors that she was expecting baby No. 2 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

In November 2020, Kardashian tweeted, “Well my abs say otherwise babe,” after a Twitter user wrote that they were “convinced” she was pregnant with baby No. 2.