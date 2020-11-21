Family Time Nicole Richie, Jamie Foxx and More Celebrities Who Were Adopted By Riley Cardoza November 21, 2020 Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock 13 1 / 13 Frances McDormand The Oscar winner was adopted at 18 months old and went on to adopt a son of her own in 1995. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Kylie Jenner’s Casual-Cool Sneakers She Loves — On Sale at Amazon! Act Fast — Get 70% Off (or More) On These Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals Cyber Deal: Get Meghan Markle’s Favorite Eyelash Serum on Sale More News