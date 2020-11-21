Family Time

Nicole Richie, Jamie Foxx and More Celebrities Who Were Adopted

Frances McDormand adopted
Frances McDormand

The Oscar winner was adopted at 18 months old and went on to adopt a son of her own in 1995.

