Family Time Nicole Richie, Jamie Foxx and More Celebrities Who Were Adopted By Riley Cardoza November 21, 2020 Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center for Media/Shutterstock 13 3 / 13 Ice T The rapper was raised and adopted by his aunts after his birth parents both died of heart attacks. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Kylie Jenner’s Casual-Cool Sneakers She Loves — On Sale at Amazon! Act Fast — Get 70% Off (or More) On These Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals Cyber Deal: Get Meghan Markle’s Favorite Eyelash Serum on Sale More News