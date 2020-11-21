Nicole Richie, Jamie Foxx and More Celebrities Who Were Adopted

Simone Biles

During an April 2017 Dancing With the Stars episode, the Olympian gymnast said that her parents “saved” her, explaining, “Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail. I never had mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid. At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care. Whenever we had visits with my grandpa, I was so excited. That was the person I always wanted to see walk in to the foster home.” The athlete’s grandparents went on to adopt her, asking Biles to call them mom and dad.