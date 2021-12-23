Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt

“August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned a December 2021 Instagram photo of his wife holding their infant son after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

One day later, Loch gave fans an update on the couple’s baby boy after they arrived back home from the hospital. “This week was scary. Watching Auggy get poked and prodded at the hospital and feeling completely helpless was a nightmare, but he was such a trooper and I couldn’t be more thankful for the healthcare professionals who took such great care of our little guy,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram. “My wish is for no other parent to have to go though what we did this week. This new variant is aggressive and spreading quickly. Please be safe this holiday season and do your part to protect those who are unprotected.”