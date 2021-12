Maya Vander

The Selling Sunset star exclusively told Us in December 2021 that her daughter, Elle, had been diagnosed with COVID-19. “It’s not ideal when I’m, you know, nine months pregnant,” the Netflix personality said. “I have no clue how she got it. We all obviously have [been] tested. We were negative. … She looks like she has a minor cold. She has low fever and nose running. So hopefully, she will get better. And hopefully, I’m not going to get it before delivering the baby.”