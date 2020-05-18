Ludacris

“Today I celebrate my last day of high school,” the rapper’s daughter wrote via Instagram. “All of the Spelmanites in my life are screaming with joy! Thank you, thank you, A MILLION thank yous to my parents, my sisters, my teachers, my tatas, my aunties, my uncles, my nenas and my friends for preparing me for this next stage in my life. I have a village of people rooting for me and I thank God for all of you. I am proud to announce that I will be attending the illustrious Spelman College.”