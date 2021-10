Angelina Jolie

In addition to three biological children, exes Jolie and Brad Pitt share three adoptive children: Maddox (born in 2001), Pax (born in 2003) and Zahara (born in 2005). “We’re very much a united front,” Jolie tells Us of her and Pitt’s parenting ahead of their 2016 split. “They can’t get Mommy to do something Daddy wouldn’t.”