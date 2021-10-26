Sheryl Crow

The singer told Redbook that her split with Lance Armstrong inspired her to adopt son Wyatt in 2007. “I started doing an adoption ‘home study,'” she explained in July. “The idea was, if the opportunity came, I would be ready.” Crow later adopted another son, Levi James, in 2010.

In October 2021, Crow told Hoda Kotb that she “got a lot of things out of [her] system” before adopting her kids, saying, “There wasn’t anything that I felt like I was missing. If I stayed home and something was going on, I just didn’t feel like I was missing anything, that I wanted to be anywhere else, and that’s a gift.”