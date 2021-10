Hoda Kotb

The Today show cohost adopted daughters Haley and Hope in February 2017 and April 2019, respectively. “One of the best things is when people come up and say, ‘I’m adopting. I thought it was too late for me, too,’” the journalist exclusively told Us of her decision in August 2018. “I’m moved to tears. I’ve made so many choices, but none was more important or monumental. It’s the best one, and I just saved it for later in my life.”