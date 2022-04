Neve Campbell

The Scream star welcomed son Radnor in 2018, telling Kelly Clarkson four years later that she told him about his adoption “from the beginning” and it is “no surprise” to the little one. “He knows he was in [his birth mother] Cynthia’s tummy. She made him,” the actress explained during the January 2022 Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. “She actually made an entire album for him of photos of herself and things about her life and things that she likes.”