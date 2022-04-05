Thomas Rhett

“I can’t believe our daughter is finally home,” the country crooner tweeted following Willa’s adoption. “Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”

The songwriter’s wife, Lauren Akins, reflected on the experience in an April 2022 appearance on Where We Started Radio with Thomas Rhett on Apple Music Country. “It scared me to death because I wasn’t really sure what this look[ed] like. ‘Are we ready for this? Are we going to be good parents? What if we totally screw this up?’” the Live in Love author recalled at the time. “But there is a reason why every child is a child of their parents, and I know that Willa Gray was meant to be in our family, just like every kid is meant to be in their own family”