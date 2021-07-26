Family Time Celebrities Bonding With Their Nieces and Nephews: Photos By Riley Cardoza July 26, 2021 Courtesy of Joe Jonas/Instagram 7 7 / 7 Joe Jonas The former Disney Channel star snapped a selfie with Kevin Jonas‘ eldest daughter, Alena, in 2014. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years More News