Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

The professional wrestler and her husband welcomed a baby boy on August 1, one day after Bella’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, gave birth to her first child. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” Brie captioned an Instagram photo that showed her holding her son as he grasped her finger. The couple, who wed in 2014, are also the parents of daughter Birdie, who was born in May 2017.