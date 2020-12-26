David Henrie and Maria Cahill

The Disney Channel alum and Cahill welcomed their second child on Christmas Day. “CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y’all… WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz,” he wrote via Instagram on December 26. “My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I’m so proud of her! Aside from sharing the stage with none other than Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS 🙂 ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!”